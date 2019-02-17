Prakash Jha joins the cast of Saand Ki Aankh!

bollywood

All eyes are on Saand Ki Aankh ever since the makers announced the title of the Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar starrer based on the world's oldest sharpshooters - Chandro and Prakashi Tomar!

The drama that marks the directorial debut of acclaimed scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani, is set in the hinterlands of UP and recently went on floors in Meerut. Joining the starcast is multi-National award-winning director-actor Prakash Jha , who came on board immediately after reading the script.

Says producer Anurag Kashyap, "I have been a Prakash Jha fan since Damul and his Parineeti being my favourite film. I was surprised by his performance in Jai gangajal and then the short film he acted in. I think he is perfect for this role - for Prakash Jha ".

Adds director Tushar Hiranandani, " We are so excited to have someone as supremely talented as Prakash Jha join the starcast of the film. This role was tailor-made for him and we could only envision him for this character ".

Adds Nidhi Parmar, "When this character was written I could only picture Prakash sir because of his authoritative and respectful presence which inspires awe along with the benefit of his acting chops!

Says Prakash Jha, - "The enthusiasm the whole team had for me rubbed off on me along with a great part .. looking forward to the shoot"

Reliance Entertainment presents Saand Ki Aankh produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar (Chalk n Cheese Films).

