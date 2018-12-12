Prakash Jha takes the short route; shoot a short film

bollywood

Sarika and Prakash Jha

The acting bug has bitten filmmaker Prakash Jha again. After playing a cop in the Priyanka Chopra-starrer Jai Gangaajal (2016), he is facing the camera again for Mudassir Mashalkar's short film, Justaju - The Longing, which has Sarika as co-star. Jha was intrigued by the film's subject about urban loneliness.

For Jai Gangaajal, the director-producer had embarked on a weight loss mission and got rid of his trademark facial fuzz. In fact, PeeCee used to urge him to don the greasepaint as she felt he had it in him to be an actor. It's been a while since Jha wielded the directorial baton, so he might as well be an actor and let someone else call the shots.

Directed by Mudassir Mashalkar, Justaju chronicles a day in the life of Valmiki, whose wife expired 15 years ago.

Jha, who made his acting debut with his 2016 directorial venture Jai Gangaajal, says he is happy with the different kind of roles being offered to him.

"I was really surprised they thought of me as I am nothing like Valmiki but he (director) was quite convinced. I thought it would be a great learning experience, trying to find that character so it was fun."

Jha said the director in him does not interfere with his acting process. "As an actor I do discuss things with my director. I follow my director's vision. But I never interfere."

"Even if I am behind the camera, writing a script or shooting in front of thousands of people, it has always been enjoyable. It has been exhilarating and extremely enriching, learning process," Jha added.

