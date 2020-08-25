Prakash Jha: To drag Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt down over some theories with no evidence makes no sense

The social media users have been very active ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, demanding justice and the unraveling of truth. However, there have been a lot of Bollywood celebrities that have been under their scrutiny, a majority of them being star kids.

Ever since the trailer of Sadak 2 has come out, Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt have been trolled online relentlessly and the promo has now become one of the most disliked videos on YouTube. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Prakash Jha addressed these issues and stated how dragging the aforementioned filmmaker and actor down makes no sense.

He stated, "There's no denying that Alia Bhatt is a fantastic actress and that Mahesh Bhatt saab is an excellent Director, who has made many great movies. To drag them down over some theories that have no evidence because people are saying whatever they want makes no sense."

He added, "I don't follow social media much but what's happening in the case of Sadak 2, if it has become the most disliked video like they say, and if it's only for this reason, then it's obnoxious, very sad and very unfair." When asked about Rajput, this is what the Gangaajal actor had to say.

He stated, "Maybe there were certain offers where Sushant Singh Rajput was kind of like pushed out, I don't know, but that happens all the time. You can't make that as a general rule and some people who are trying to make a big thing out of it, it's obnoxious, I don't feel it's right."

He added, "This is a part of this life. But think about it, the guy was doing such good work. When you come to Mumbai to prove yourself in the film industry, be prepared to strive and work very hard and to take rejection as many times as it happens because eventually, when you'll get accepted, you shine. That is the beauty of this world."

Jha also opined that the lack of work and opportunities could be the reason for the hate that's being spewed on social media for the star kids and film families. "Yes, that could be right. Many a time nowadays, people are getting frustrated for not getting success here quickly and that frustration could be spilling over onto these dislikes and backlash against those coming from film families," he said.

The filmmaker is now gearing up for the release of his show, Aashram, starring Bobby Deol, which is all set to stream on MX Player from August 28 onwards.

