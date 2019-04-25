Prakash Jha's next film, Pareeksha, based on case studies

bollywood

Prakash Jha is known to explore true-to-life stories set in the heartland

Adil Hussain and Prakash Jha

After the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer Jai Gangaajal (2016), Prakash Jha has announced his next directorial venture, Pareeksha, which stars Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose and Sanjay Suri. The film is about an autorickshaw driver who takes children to school daily and dreams of giving the same quality education to his own child, Jha said.

The filmmaker is known to explore true-to-life stories set in the heartland. This time, however, he takes a detour from his trademark cop dramas to take on the education system again after Aarakshan (2011).

Talking about the same, the director said in an interview: "Inspired by real incidents and real people, this was a story living and growing with me for some time."

"I am really fortunate to have had the collaboration of the right actors and technicians to make this film. The shoot is complete....we plan to bring it to the audience later this summer," he said.

The film is about Buchhi, who drives children from affluent homes to an expensive private English school every morning and dreams of giving his child the same quality education, Jha said.

"This dream sets him on a dangerous path. The rest of the film is about the consequences of his dream," said Jha who has made a string of critically acclaimed sociopolitical films like Mrityudand (1997), Gangaajal (2003), Apaharan (2005) and Raajneeti (2010).

