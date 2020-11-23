Pranay Vivek Patil: How an Engineer turned Social Worker is changing the face of the rural life in Karnataka

It is not enough to be compassionate. You must act. - Dalai Lama

But taking real action is not everyone’s cup of tea unless you are genuinely passionate about making a difference in society. Here the hero that we are talking about did not only take action but he is also an inspiration for all of us.

Here, I am writing this to kindle a flame of inspiration within you. This is the story of a man whose passion of serving the society defined his life. This is the story of Pranay Vivek Patil.

Pranay Vivek Patil belongs to that group of heroes who do not wear capes but believe in working for the society expecting nothing in return. Now it might sound like a cliché but his dedication towards the upliftment of the rural side of Karnataka has already established him as a hero in his city.

When we talked to Pranay Vivek Patil, he revealed to us that during his school days at Doon School, he visited Bhuj which was badly affected due to the Gujarat earthquake in 2001. He was part of the disaster rescue group who were relentlessly helping people overcome that tragedy. That event completely changed his perspective towards life. Whenever as a human being, our idea of life gets challenged, we either embrace it or we ignore it but sometimes that idea completely transforms us into a totally different human being. This unfortunate event sowed seeds of social work in the mind of Mr. Patil in which he would find the meaning of life.

Later on, Mr. Patil went to Aachen, Germany to study Mechanical Engineering and it is this seed of social work that was part of his subconscious that he chose to Major in Renewable Energy. Life in Germany also provided him with the exposure to life abroad and the everyday struggle of a human being.

After the completion of his degree in Germany, he refused to work abroad and returned back to India. As soon as Pranay came back to India, he started living in a village “Raibag” where he observed the village life very closely and carefully. He also started to engage with the villagers and involved himself in their problems and started finding solutions to them. He found that this is something that really makes him happy from inside and now he has really gone ahead with his mission as he is running 32 schools in Belgaum district under his organisation, “Mahakali Educational Society” which are running and providing education to the underprivileged section of the rural Indian society.

His grandfather, Late V.L. Patil was a celebrated freedom fighter who dedicated his entire life towards social work. Mr. Patil believes that he is just carrying his grandfather’s legacy forward. His humility is really praise-worthy. His father is an MLC in Karnataka. Pranay and his wife are also very dedicated towards social welfare and they keep organising medical camps, cataract surgery camps where they have successfully provided free surgery to over 300 people. Moreover, Pranay has been organising blood donation camps every year on his birthday.

Pranay is also an active politician. He and his wife are the members of the Belgaum Zilla Panchayat. Pranay has been actively raising his voice against issues and problems faced by women and farmers in the rural side of Karnataka.

His endeavours for upliftment of the people that he represents is really inspiring. We wish Mr. Patil all the best for his future.

