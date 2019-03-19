Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal-starrer Notebook captures the picturesque beauty of Kashmir in every frame

bollywood

Apart from a few outdoor shots of another city, the makers of Notebook have set the entire film in Kashmir and shot in the valley for the same

Notebook poster

Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan-starrer Notebook will treat you with some heavenly visions as the film is majorly shot in Kashmir. Set in the late 2000s in Kashmir, the film focuses on a school in the middle of a lake. For shooting the same, the makers erected a floating set that stood amid water.

Interestingly, it took 30 days and 80 crew members working round-the-clock to create it. The extraordinary set has been designed by two young girls Urvi Ashar and Shipra Rawal who worked as art designers on the sets of Notebook.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artistes, who play a vital role in the story.

Talking about the movie promotions recently, Salman Khan unveiled the most awaited song 'Main Taare' from Notebook, which is not only sung by him, but also features the actor Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you've never met? Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

