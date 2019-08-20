Pranutan Bahl with sister Krishaa on the sets of dad Mohnish Bahl's Sanjivani 2

television

On the sets Sanjivani

Mohnish Bahl, who is back on the tube with his classic show – Sanjivani after 17 years, has been winning hearts of the audience due to its storyline and performances. The actor, who turned 58 on August 14, returned on the sets of the show with his wife and children.

Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan Productions' movie - Notebook, visited her father on the sets of Sanjivani along with her younger sister Krishaa. An excited father, Mohnish Bahl took to Instagram to express his happiness and referred to his daughters as his 'Do Bandars' (Two monkeys).

The team also celebrated Dr Shashank's birthday on the sets as the actor was travelling last week. It was sweet that his entire family was present on set to celebrate his special day.

Mohnish Bahl is happy to slip into a character that he has known all too well. After all, as the authoritative yet kind Dr Shashank Gupta, the actor led the cast of the medical drama, Sanjivani, from 2002 to 2005. Reprising his role in the medical drama, Bahl says, "14 years down the line, Shashank is older, but he is still as stubborn and with the same value system."

The show has new additions to the cast in Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Sayantani Ghosh.

Mohnish also mentioned that he would love to work with his daughter on the screen, so does this mean we will get to see Pranutan on Sanjivani? Only time will tell.

