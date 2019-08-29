Prassthanam trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff fight for power

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday fight for power in this political drama. Parassthanam also stars Manisha Koirala, Amyra Dastur

Sanjay Dutt in a still from Prassthanam trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/Sanjay S Dutt Productions

The makers of Prassthanam released its trailer on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The trailer has Sanjay Dutt, Ail Fazal, Chunky Panday and Jackie Shroff fight for the throne in this political drama. Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of politician Baldev Pratap Singh. Prassthanam is a remake of the 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar.

Prassthanam, which is about power, greed, love and human fallacies, showcases the journey that every character chooses to undertake. Set in a contemporary political family in Lucknow, the story deals with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong. The trailer showcases scenes with references to Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey play Sanjay Dutt's sons in the film. Ali Fazal's character as Ayush Baldev Singh was introduced to the audience through his character poster. His character is in search of his own legacy and family. However, the twist is what will Ayush keep as his priority - legacy or family? Jackie Shroff plays the role of a 'secret-keeper', who is a loyal guard to the Singhs. Chunky's character is at loggerheads with Sanjay Dutt's character.

Satyajeet Dubey, who plays Dutt's son in the movie, was elated to have landed the role. In an interview with mid-day, he shared his experience of working with Sanjay Dutt. He said, "I was awestruck when I met him at the Sanjay S Dutt Productions office. But Sanju sir broke the ice by giving me a jaadu ki jhappi. He told me that he had liked my work in Kerry On Kutton (2016)."

Dubey also spoke of how the shoot was emotionally draining. "Sometimes, I would shiver as it used to be exhausting, emotionally as well as physically. Sanju sir used to observe me quietly. Finally, one day, he sat me down and said, 'Beta, you need to learn how to switch on and switch off, or else you won't be able to create a volume of work as an actor.'"

Besides Prasthanam, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The actor was last seen in Kalank, a period drama. Prasthanam is slated to hit the theatres on September 20.

