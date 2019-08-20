Pravin Amre reckons his presentation to BCCI selectors was the best

cricket

Former batsman confident of being selected as India's batting coach; reckons his presentation to BCCI selectors was the finest

Pravin Amre arrives at the BCCI headquarters to be interviewed for the batting coach job yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

The first day of interviews for the Indian team's support staff stretched to a marathon 10 hours yesterday at the BCCI's Cricket Centre.



Twenty-two candidates were scheduled to be interviewed on the first day of the process to pick the batting, bowling and fielding coaches. Yesterday, candidates for the batting and bowling positions were interviewed by the national selection panel headed by MSK Prasad.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) headed by Kapil Dev that requested the BCCI to let them have a say in the support staff selection was not consulted yesterday. A candidate, who aspires to be the batting coach, said the selection committee asked him what he would do to make sure Rohit Sharma is a certainty in the Test team. The candidate is understood to have told the selectors that he can make Rohit a world-class Test player if given an opportunity.

Pravin Amre, one of the favourites to bag the batting coach's job, emerged from the interview with a big smile. "I have done my job. I prepared well for my presentation and I believe mine was the best. Now, it's up to them [selectors]," Amre told mid-day. The interviews are likely to continue today and tomorrow.

