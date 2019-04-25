Pregnant woman gives unborn baby up for adoption, writes heartbreaking post

international

Like any mother, she definitely loves her child more than anything else and wants him to be in a better place than her

A pregnant woman penned an emotional post to explain her decision to put her unborn child up for adoption.

The mum-to-be revealed her struggles with mental health because of which she is not in the right place to raise a child. She definitely loves her child and wants to make sure that he/she gets the best possible life.

Even as she made up her mind about the decision, she turned to the internet for advice as to whether she should write her baby a letter explaining her decision or not.

Her post on Reddit reads: "I am letting my baby be adopted so I can give him a better, more stable life with two parents.

"After he is born I will be going to a mental health facility to try to get myself better. Do you think it would be appropriate for me to write him a letter to explain this?

"I am bipolar and don't feel that I can care for a child, especially by myself."

"I think he deserves two parents who want him and can care for him. I have been so depressed since the baby's father and I have broken up that I spend days in bed. I know I could not raise a child in my present state of mind."

She further added, "I want to have my tubes tied after this. My greatest wish is for the baby is for him to have two loving parents and a happy, healthy home. My greatest wish for myself is to someday be normal."

The internet supported her decision and wrote comments like, "As someone who was adopted and has a great life, I would love to have a letter simply saying why. Maybe some health issues that I could possibly get? But I'm so proud of you for realising that you're not in a good spot where you can raise a child and therefore putting him up for adoption. I imagine that's a very tough decision to make."

