Fed-up woman takes revenge on husband; asks him to get 3 per cent milk and more

A woman named Karen Alpert was fed-up of her husband, who was relaxing on the couch while she was busy doing all the housework all day. So she came up with a task that would keep her husband busy. She gave him a list of things to purchase for the house.

The twist in the tale is that all these items were non-existent. The mother put a list together and sent her husband to purchase the items. What's more is that she then put her phone on silent mode.

She shared the picture on her Facebook page and wrote, "OMG my hubby has been lying on the couch all morning while I’m doing soooo much stuff so I finally got super annoyed and sent him to the grocery store... with a special shopping list. And yes, I turned my ringer off."

The items on Karen's list were: "3 per cent milk, seedless strawberries, fat-free hummus, wheat thins (the ones in the blue box) unsour cream, diet diet coke (you might ask because it’s new), mellow cheese, organic Pop Tarts."

Seeing this, other mothers also shared their experiences. One wrote, "The thing is, my husband calls me no matter what I send him for, every time. Part of what makes this funny!" while yet another added, Ok. I wouldn't be that mean but it would be so funny!

