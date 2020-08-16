Preview: Some chinks in Avengers armour

Over the previous weekend, Square Enix let some users test their upcoming Avengers game. I was one of the lucky few who got to play it. I'll admit I was excited because of the gameplay footage floating around, so I had big hopes for the game. However, the beta was far from impressive.

It starts out with you getting to control all the main characters from Avengers including Hulk, Thor, Iron man, Captain America and Black Widow. Out of which, I thought only Thor's gameplay was on point, Hulk was good too in the initial stage. Ironman was too hard to aim with, especially on a PS4 controller and Black Widow and Captain America's moves were nothing to write home about.

After the first stage is over, you get to control Kamala Khan or as she says it, Kaamaala Khan, considering she is of Pakistani decent, she anglicises a lot of words we are familiar with. Another great example is her calling her ammi "Amy". However, Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel is another character whose powers are fully realised and she is a fun character to play with.

The camera in the game is also a little all over the place. It is especially noticeable when you play in closed spaces. It was worse in the Hulk stage. The stature of Hulk and the closed space he was moving in, made it hard to control the character effectively.

However, some of these issues can easily be fixed. Since it is a beta I am sure that Square Enix will try its best to fix them before the September 4 launch. The voiceover might make it in the final game. It is a little disappointing as it is now and is not the Avengers game we were waiting for.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news