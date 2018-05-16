Priest accused of domestic violence claims wife compared him to Asaram bapu

Presenting his defence, the priest stated that his wife would constantly make fun of his body and dark complexion. He further alleged that she likened to godman and convicted rapist Asaram Bapu

A priest, accused by his wife, of domestic violence has been asked by a Bandra metropolitan court to pay a sum of Rs 6,000 as a monthly maintenance. The woman accused the priest of multiple counts of cruelty, and even said that he had forced her into having unnatural sex with him in front of their minor son.

Presenting his defence, the priest stated that his wife would constantly make fun of his body and dark complexion. He further alleged that she likened to godman and convicted rapist Asaram Bapu.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes the woman as having stated in court, "He would spit on the floor and make me clean it. Around 2009, he beat me and chopped off my hair. In 2011, he dragged me by the hair and threw me out of the house.” She also added that she could not see for a month after he beat her with a stick.

According to the priests' wife, the accused abused her primarily for not paying dowry. The woman registered a complaint with the police in May 2014, based on which a non-cognisable complaint was registered.

The HT report further adds that Metropolitan magistrate Vishwas Mane rejected the woman's demands of Rs 8 lakh compensation and RS 10,000 monthly maintenance amount, stating that, "the amount of loss of earnings, medical expenses and loss for physical and mental injury cannot be ascertained only on the basis of oral evidence."

