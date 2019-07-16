Prime Day Sale: Buy these fashionable kurtas at affordable cost

bollywood-fashion

Amazon's Prime Day Sale is here and the striking deals won't burn a hole in your pocket

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

B-town celebrities, be it Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan or Tara Sutaria, they have time and again showed off their ethnic side by opting a pretty kurta paired with palazzo or wide-legged pants. As Amazon's Prime Day Sale is here, here are five kurtas you can be at affordable prices.

As the deal is on from July 15 and July 16, take a look at trendy ethnic wears Amazon has to provide.

Cotton Straight Kurta:

Fuchsia coloured kurta for women, which is made from cotton flex featuring Plain pattern also has a round neck and 3/4th sleeve with a regular fit perfect for a casual occasion. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 399. Shop here.

Patialas Bottom:

Black coloured printed palazzo pants, features a regular fit and a full length. It is crafted from a premium quality rayon fabric. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 521 only. Shop here.

Asymmetrical Hemline Kurta:

Blue coloured kurta for women, made from rayon featuring Plain pattern, high neck, 3/4th sleeve with a regular fit perfect for a casual occasion. Buy your kurta at the discounted price of Rs 620 only. Shop here.

Grey coloured printed kurta, featuring three forth sleeves, round collar and regular fit pattern. Made from rayon fabric for maximum comfort. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Polyester Blouson Cape:

Rangmanch by pantaloons women's polyester kurta will add an extra oomph to your look. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 400 only. Shop here.

