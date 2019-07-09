Prince Narula heartbroken after cousin Rupesh Narula's demise

television

Prince Narula's younger cousin, Rupesh, passed away on July 1. The 25-year-old, who lived in Canada, was out celebrating Canada Day with his friends when he drowned at a beach.

Prince Narula left for Canada to be with his extended family immediately after the news reached him. Apparently, Rupesh had tied the knot only a few months before his death. Now, in a recent interview with Spotboye, Prince Narula opened up about his brother's death. He told the publication that Rupesh had got married only two months ago, and his wife was staying with Prince's family while her visa was being sorted.

He said, "Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend." Prince was inconsolable while he spoke about Rupesh.

Prince Narula also told the website, "Mom and Dad have gone to bring my brother's body. Yuvika (Chaudhary, Narula's wife) is here with Bhabhi. Can't believe that Rupesh is gone." The funeral will be held in India.

