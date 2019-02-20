Here's what Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have to say about maintaining relationships

television

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are featuring in a song, Goldy Golden by Star Boy LOC. The song is based on their wedding and narrates the tale of their love

Yuvika Chaudhary with Prince Narula. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/yuvikachaudhary.

Star Boy LOC is releasing a wedding-themed song based on the wedding of television's most-sought-after couple - Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The track is titled, Goldy Golden and is yet to release online. The song was initially supposed to hit the marquee on February 15. However, as a mark of respect to the Pulwama attack martyrs, the makers postponed the song's release to February 22nd.

Talking about the experience and other tidbits, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Star Boy LOC got in an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com.

Was it a planned decision to dedicate a song to Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary or an instant one?

Star Boy LOC: It was an instant decision as I was just waiting for that moment where I could write a wedding song, and it transpired in the form of Prince and Yuvika's wedding. I started writing the lyrics on their wedding day and finished writing the song within a week. Later, I called up Prince bhai (brother) to hear the song. He then calls me and says, 'We are doing this song anyhow.' This song is a wedding gift from me to Bhai and Bhabhi (sister-in-law).



What was your first reaction on learning that LOC wants to do this?

Yuvika Chaudhary: When I got to know that LOC is planning such a wedding-themed song and when I heard the song my reaction was I want to do this song and cannot hold the shoot of the song for long. I am very excited for the song to get released. Moreover, LOC is a talented artist. He is indeed a very flexible guy, who knows what to bring in for the music lovers. We got along so well that we didn't feel like we were shooting professionally, it was more of a friendship thing.

Prince Narula: When I heard the song I told LOC – 'Song ko pura kar and firse send kar' (Complete the song and resend it to me) jo bhi hai (whatever it is) we are doing this song for sure. I immediately said yes because the song is such that anyone can relate to it at their wedding.

Was it an instant yes from them or you had to convince them?

Star Boy Loc: After listening to the final version of the song, it was a quick yes from Prince bhai. Yuvika, too, followed suit and wished to sing the song along. So, then I wrote lyrics for her and she nailed it with her effortless dubbing skills. I am sure her fans will love her singing.

What was the base while writing the lyrics of this song?

Star Boy Loc: The base was the complete wedding of Privika as I got the main hook words 'Goldy' and 'Golden' from there itself. Bhabhi was wearing a golden embroidered lehenga and was looking very 'goldenish'. So, I got the golden word from there. I just imagined if 'Baby doll main sone di can be done then the word 'Golden' must have something with it. Then comes the part of Goldy – so in Punjab, people in the 90s used to keep names like Sonu, Monu, Ghughi and that's how the name 'Goldy' came in my mind. I related all of this to Privika's wedding and penned the lyrics.

How has your friendship evolved with Prince Narula?

Star Boy Loc: We are family now! Even we aren't aware of when this friendship got converted to a brotherhood. We met at the launch party of Bob Marley song where Suyyash Rai introduced us to each other and since then there is no looking back.

How is it to relive the entire wedding sequence?

Prince Narula: It was really crazy as I felt like getting married all again. We tried to keep the song as authentic as we could with the normal wedding rituals.

Yuvika Chaudhary: We have this culture where the family, friends, and people in the wedding get involved. So, we have all these elements in our video. The song will have an entire wedding culture with everyone having fun in a similar way to what was there on our real wedding.

You'll enjoy a massive fan following, and in an age where marriages and relationships are falling apart, what message would you want to give your fans to maintain and live the relationship?

Prince Narula: What I have learned is that never ever give up as everything is not beautiful in life and you can't assure that life will be perfect and as beautiful as you have thought of. Ups and downs do come in life but make sure that one should know that he/she is the only one there in your life whether he/she fights, argues or does whatever; the thought should be that there is no replacement with the partner you are with. This will surely keep them together for a lifetime.

Yuvika Chaudhary: One Life, One Love! Believe it and live it!!

Also Read: Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to be seen together in Star Boy LOC's new song

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates