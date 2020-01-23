Prithviraj first look poster: Manushi Chhillar is Sanyogita in the period drama

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's film Prithviraj. The model-turned-actress will portray the role of Princess Sanyogita, and has shared the first look poster from the film. While the first look is only a silhouette of her character in the film, it sure looks intriguing.

The film is based on Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan's life, and the titular character will be played by Akshay Kumar. Speaking about working with Akshay, Manushi told mid-day, "It's an honour to be part of an Akshay Kumar-film. I will get to learn from someone who is the best in the industry. I have a lot of hard work to put in to prove myself. I'm prepared to do that."

The film's unit will create 35 lavish sets across Maharashtra and Rajasthan for the historical. A source close to the development says, "In Mumbai, the sets are being built in adjoining areas of the city, apart from Film City. In Rajasthan, filming is likely to take place extensively in Jaipur, Udaipur and Jaisalmer. The unit wants to make the film a visual spectacle."

