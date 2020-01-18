Manushi Chillar on working with Akshay Kumar: Am learning from the best

Even though taking to acting may not be a mean feat, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar finds the process of becoming an actor, creatively satisfying. "I have miles to go and a lot to soak in," says Chhillar, who will feature alongside Akshay Kumar in the period drama Prithviraj, as his love interest, Sanyogita. "It's an honour to be part of an Akshay Kumar-film. I will get to learn from someone who is the best in the industry. I have a lot of hard work to put in to prove myself. I'm prepared to do that."

Settling for no less than a Yash Raj Film to mark her industry debut, Chhillar, 22, isn't lending a blind eye to the responsibility that attaches itself with a project of this calibre. "The production house has shown faith in me by making me part of one of their biggest films. I want to prove myself. [Being on set] feels like I'm a kid in a candy store. I'm learning new aspects of film-making and acting. At the end of the day, I feel exhilarated." Chandra Prakash Dwivedi's film is set for a Diwali 2020 release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates