Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' family divide into teams P and N for cricket match

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace is making noise for all the right reasons

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their siblings. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a recent Vogue cover interview revealed that their guests would need a vacation after their wedding. While this would have left many scratching their heads as in what context this was said. Here we bring to you the deets from their wedding destination – Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

According to a report in Dna, a cricket match will be organised for the guests. Both, bride Priyanka and groom Nick's families will divide themselves into two teams - Team P and Team N. The publication's report states that While the two teams, named 'P' and 'N', try to bowl the other out, the couple will play cameo roles in the limited-over match.

It is also reported that Priyanka's haldi ceremony is slated for the same day, after which the couple will walk down the aisle. Not just this, a party has also been planned for around 250 guests at the Darbar Hall of Umaid Bhawan, which was lit up in blue on Thursday in reference to the wedding destination, Blue City Jodhpur, states the daily.

Also, the 'desi' girl will be wearing a red sari for the big fat Indian wedding, and Nick Jonas will be clad in a golden sherwani. The 'pheras' will reportedly take place in a marble mandap at the palace on Sunday.

On the other hand, talking about Priyanka and Nick's sangeet ceremony, which was held on Friday, there was a special performance by the groom for his beautiful bride. He shook a leg on her popular Gunday track – 'Tune Maari Entriyaan,' which moved Priyanka.

Later, glittering in a pink ensemble with kundan-diamond jewels, PeeCee performed a special dance dedicated to Nick. There were Bollywood numbers, Punjabi songs and Rajasthani folks, to which, Parineeti Chopra performed. The four-hour-long sangeet ceremony was an eventful one.

From the Bollywood fraternity, Arpita Khan Sharma with son Ahil, Anusha Dandekar with beau Karan Kundra, Manasi Scott, designer Sabyasachi, choreographer Ganesh Hegde were present. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani was also snapped at the airport with wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani.

