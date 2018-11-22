Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding details are out!

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to exchange vows in a dramatic royal way, and this is how the duo has decided to make their dream come true

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in a royal way at a palace in Udaipur on December 2, as per the inside source.

Now, a leading portal, The Tribune gave us one more feed about the royal wedding. As per the reports, the mehndi and sangeet ceremony will take place on November 29, which will be followed by a cocktail party on November 30. The Haldi ceremony will commence on December 1, and the next day, as per the Indian rituals, it will be followed by the wedding. The couple is reportedly flying to Udaipur where all the functions will take place. Jonas has already landed in India. The actress shared her excitement on Facebook.

Earlier, a source revealed to mid-day: "The sangeet and mehendi are scheduled for November 29 and 30 respectively. Nick wants to be prepared for the naach gaana that will accompany the sangeet. His act will see him grooving to a mix of international and Bollywood chartbusters, including Priyanka's songs like Galla Goodiyan, Desi Girl and Pinga. He will be practising his dance moves with Ganesh Hegde, who is choreographing the sangeet."

Given how Jonas loves to spring surprises on his ladylove, the source adds that he has a surprise up his sleeve, this time too. "Nick will also croon a Hindi song on the occasion, dedicating it to Priyanka."

The arrangements have already begun at the Jodhpur address under the supervision of mother Madhu Chopra. "Though Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess Of Sussex, may not make it, many Hollywood names are expected. Since it will be their first brush with an Indian wedding, Priyanka wants to make it special."

