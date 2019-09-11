Priyanka Chopra has a witty reply to this tweet by Maharashtra Police

The makers of Priyanka Chopra's film, The Sky Is Pink, released the trailer of the film yesterday, September 10. The trailer received a lot of love and appreciation for its touching story. The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

If you've seen the trailer already, you know about the scene where Priyanka Chopra tells Farhan, "Ek baar Aisha theek ho jaye, phir saath mein bank lootenge." Now, Maharashtra Police has shared a funny tweet revolving around this scene.

Check it out here:

Priyanka Chopra spotted it and had a witty reply of her own! The actress took it in her stride and wrote, "Oops caught red handed… time to activate Plan B @FarOutAkhtar! #TheSkyIsPink"

Funny, isn't it? Maharashtra Police is known for its humorous tweets through which they try to help and advise the people of the state. It's a great way for the cops to connect with the public, especially the social media generation.

Speaking of The Sky Is Pink, the movie is directed by Shonali Bose and will be releasing on October 11, 2019. Check out the film's poster that was shared by Priyanka Chopra:

The film is based on Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with S K Global and Purple Pebble Pictures.

