Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Father's Day on mom Madhu Chopra's birthday

Father's Day turned out to be a double joy for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor said that this year's Father's Day fell on her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday and posted a major throwback picture of her with parents on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never shies away from sharing about her family on social media. Just a week prior to Father's Day, she paid an emotional tribute to father Ashok Chopra on his death anniversary. She completed the post with a hashtag calling herself 'Daddy's girl' for life.

"Father's Day on moms birthday.. it's almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don't need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you," she captioned the post.

Last year in August, Priyanka celebrated her late father's birthday with her mother and proved that she doesn't need a day to show her love for her father.

The actor who tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in December 2018, and also wished her new parents, father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. And mother-in-law Denise Jonas to mark the day on Instagram. She wrote: "Happy Father's Day Papa Kevin Jonas I feel blessed to have you and Denise Jonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth Love you loads."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also had his 'Like father, like daughter' moment on the occasion of Father's Day. The actor shared a collage of two pictures where he and his daughter are both riding a bike.

Meanwhile, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

