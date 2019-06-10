Priyanka Chopra pens emotional post on father's death anniversary

bollywood

"6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you..," Priyanka Chopra wrote in the post along with a picture from her childhood

A young Priyanka Chopra with dad Ashok Chopra. Pic/instagram.com/priyankachopra

Six years ago, Priyanka Chopra lost her father, Ashok Chopra, to cancer. The actor on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to her father on his death anniversary.

"6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you..," she wrote in the post along with a picture from her childhood where a little Priyanka can be seen sitting on a branch of a tree as her father stands next to her.

Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after battling cancer. PeeCee has been very expressive and vocal about missing her father, and how his death has been a blow for her. Priyanka's father-in-law, Nick Jonas' dad, commented, "All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law. Noting can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."

Last year in August, the Bajirao Mastani actor celebrated her late father's birthday with her mother Madhu Chopra. The star shared a short video clip with photographs of her father on social media and captioned the post: "Dad. You are so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever."

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

Priyanka Chopra also recently visited Ethiopia to spend time with refugee children. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs and videos of herself with the children from her philanthropic tour as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Addis Ababa. She also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country.

