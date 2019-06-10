Priyanka Chopra pens emotional post on father's death anniversary
"6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you..," Priyanka Chopra wrote in the post along with a picture from her childhood
Six years ago, Priyanka Chopra lost her father, Ashok Chopra, to cancer. The actor on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to her father on his death anniversary.
"6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you..," she wrote in the post along with a picture from her childhood where a little Priyanka can be seen sitting on a branch of a tree as her father stands next to her.
View this post on Instagram
6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you.. I miss you Dad. Inexplicably.
Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after battling cancer. PeeCee has been very expressive and vocal about missing her father, and how his death has been a blow for her. Priyanka's father-in-law, Nick Jonas' dad, commented, "All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law. Noting can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."
Last year in August, the Bajirao Mastani actor celebrated her late father's birthday with her mother Madhu Chopra. The star shared a short video clip with photographs of her father on social media and captioned the post: "Dad. You are so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever."
On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.
Priyanka Chopra also recently visited Ethiopia to spend time with refugee children. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs and videos of herself with the children from her philanthropic tour as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Addis Ababa. She also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra has the cutest Indian pet name for hubby Nick Jonas
Top stories of the day:
- Noted actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81
- Does Ranveer Singh give style tips to wife Deepika Padukone? Netizens think so
- Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal at Sonam Kapoor's 43rd birthday brunch
- Alia Bhatt goes sans makeup again, and this time, it's for Sadak 2
- Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao don't want your money
- Kiara Advani on Kabir Singh: Simple roles can be tough to play
- Nagpur's Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs
- Bandra Diaries: Malaika Arora's galaxy gym shorts are ruling the internet
- Do you know Karan Wahi was selected for the Under-19 cricket team alongside Virat Kohli?
- Ira Khan, Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan at restaurant launch in Bandra
- Workout diaries: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
Shahid and Kiara: How well do they know the Urban Dictionary slang?