Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas wedding: Parineeti, Mannara, Madhu Chopra reach Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' families have reached Jodhpur for their wedding on December 1

Priyanka Chopra at the Jodhpur airport. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

After kickstarting the wedding festivities with a traditional Puja at Priyanka Chopra's old residence in Juhu, she, along with beau Nick Jonas left for Jodhpur - their wedding destination. On Thursday morning, pictures of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra from Jodhpur airport have been doing the rounds. Dressed in an ethnic wear, it was difficult to take off one's eyes from Priyanka Chopra's glowing face. Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas along with fiance Sophie Turner, too, were snapped at the airport.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Priyanka Chopra did a 'Namaste' to the crowd gathered outside Jodhpur airport to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom-to-be. Choreographer Ganesh Hegde has also reached the wedding destination. Hegde has choreographed the sangeet dance. Apparently, Priyanka Chopra will be performing on her hit numbers, and will also do a traditional 'Kathak' dance with mother Madhu Chopra. On the other hand, Nick Jonas will also be crooning his chartbusters.

Mother Madhu Chopra, cousins Parineeti Chopra and Mannara Chopra were also snapped at the airport. Anusha Dandekar, who is a good friend to the desi girl, was seen with beau Karan Kundra for Prick's wedding.



Madhu Chopra when she left from Mumbai airport.



Parineeti Chopra arrived at Jodhpur. Photo: Pallav Paliwal.



Ansuha Dandekar and Karan Kundra for Priyanka and Nick's wedding. Photo: Pallav Paliwal.

As per our sources, mobile phones have been banned from being carried inside the Umaid Bhawan Palace, and a special identity card has been made for everyone. Nobody gets an entry without flashing the id card.

Talking about the food served at the wedding, special chefs have been brought in for preparing a unique plethora of dishes for the guests, which will include Indian and Continental food.

According to a source, a chef, who is in charge of the catering of the wedding dinner at Umaid Bhawan Palace, has asked his team to prepare all the Rajasthani delicacies which include Ker Sangri's Vegetable, Bajra (pearl millet) roti, makki (corn) ki roti, Rajasthani Kadi-Pakoda, and Dal-Bati Churma.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be tying the knot on December 1 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. As per the reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have already registered for a marriage license at the Beverly Hills courthouse. The couple was keen to do the paperwork before their December 2 nuptials in India.

Priyanka and her beau confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a big engagement bash.

With inputs from Rupeshkumar Gupta