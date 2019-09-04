Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to star in Netflix' 'The White Tiger'

Adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel by the same name, The White Tiger will star Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Apart from this new duo, the film will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. The White Tiger to be helmed by Ramin Bahrani will begin shooting in India later this year. Priyanka and Rajkummar will be seen in pivotal roles.

In an interview with IANS, Priyanka Chopra said: "I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together."

To this, Rajkummar added: "It's an exciting time for actors today and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I've been an admirer of Ramin's work and am excited to see 'The White Tiger' come to life."

Also Read: See Video: Priyanka Chopra pens emotional post on father's birth anniversary

Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Priyanka will also serve as the executive producer. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.

"I have wanted to make a film of Aravind Adiga's brilliant novel 'The White Tiger' for over a decade. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with Mukul Deora, Netflix and such an incredible cast on this project," said Bahrani in an interaction with IANS.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky In Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The Sky is Pink is a love story of a couple -Aditi (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan Akhtar), told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim) who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Spanning over three decades, the family moves countries, challenge science, change faith and are constantly tested in their love and relationships.

For the unversed, Zaira Wasim has called it quits with her acting career. speaking about her decision, the team, including director Shonali Bose, were informed were a bit appalled. "Wasim's move has left the public divided in its opinion." While former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said it was not anyone's place to question her choice, author Taslima Nasreen described it as "a moronic decision."

Also Read: Sophie Turner shakes a leg with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates