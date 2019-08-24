See Video: Priyanka Chopra pens emotional post on father's birth anniversary

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's father Ashok Chopra died after battling cancer in 2013. A doctor by profession, he retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel

File image of Priyanka Chopra. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Priyanka Chopra, who calls herself as 'daddy's little girl', became nostalgic and remembered her late father Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary on Saturday. The Mary Kom actress took to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming photograph of him. The picture shows her father smiling while a song plays in the background.

She captioned the image: "Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us everyday.

"In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings."

Priyanka concluded: "Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you... P.S. - the background song was one of the father's favourites... One he always used to sing for mom."

On the occasion of Father's Day in June, Priyanka she paid an emotional tribute to her father. "Father's Day on moms birthday.. it's almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don't need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you," she wrote on Instagram along with with a hashtag calling herself 'Daddy's girl' for life.

Last year in August, the Bajirao Mastani actor celebrated her late father's birthday with her mother Madhu Chopra. The star shared a short video clip with photographs of her father on social media and captioned the post: "Dad. You are so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever."

Priyanka's father Ashok Chopra died after battling cancer in 2013. A doctor by profession, he retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel. In 2012, PeeCee had 'Daddy's Li'l Girl' inked on her arm to show how close she was to her father.

After scoring global domination by acting in international shows and films like Quantico and Baywatch, the 36-year-old actress got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas. She had a 'roka' ceremony with Nick in Mumbai last year. Nick's parents – Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas were also present there and enjoyed the Indian tradition.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Talking about The Sky Is Pink, the film also stars actress Zaira Wasim, who has now bid adieu to the film industry. The movie traces the love story of a couple — Aditi and Niren Chaudhary — spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

This Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer is slated to release worldwide on October 2019. The film marks the return of Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood after three years. The Sky Is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures.

She will also be seen in Netflix's action fantasy feature We Can Be Heroes, which will be written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. The project will see alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, as their children will team up to save their parents and the world. Apart from this, Priyanka will also produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India, co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

Under her Purple Pebble Pictures banner, Priyanka has produced several acclaimed features including Paani, Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors and Firebrand.

