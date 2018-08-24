Priyanka Chopra remembers father Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming video, comprising several photographs of her father Ashok Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who calls herself as 'daddy's little girl', became nostalgic and remembered her late father Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary on Thursday. The Mary Kom actress took to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming video, comprising several photographs of her father.

Along with the video, Priyanka wrote: "Dad. You are so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever." Priyanka's father died in 2002 after battling with cancer. After scoring global domination by acting in international shows and films like Quantico and Baywatch, the 36-year-old actress got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas. She had a 'roka' ceremony with Nick in Mumbai last week. Nick's parents – Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas were also present there and enjoyed the Indian tradition. After the engagement, now there are rumours of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are getting married in Hawaii.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Shonali Bose directorial Sky is Pink in Mumbai. The Sky Is Pink revolves around the story of a young girl Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, whereas Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS