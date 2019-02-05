Priyanka Chopra shows off thumkas and jhatkas on a California trip; watch video

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Joas has been flooding their social networking sites with loved-up snapshots

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken off on yet another vacation. They are in the ski resort town of Mammoth Lakes, California.

The duo has been flooding their social networking sites with loved-up snapshots. Life is certainly one big vacation for the couple. Does work beckon only during intervals between holidays?

Priyanka Chopra's FC also shared a boomerang where the actress is seen grooving. The team captioned: "Starting our week right with some thumkas and jhatkas [sic]"

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy promoting her next Hollywood outing, Isn't It Romantic? which has Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth as co-stars. PeeCee and hubby Nick Jonas recently attended the second annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala in Los Angeles.

She presented the award to TV host Elizabeth Chambers Hammer. Learning Lab Ventures is an organisation involved in tackling generational poverty using intensive after-school education.

