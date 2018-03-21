Priyanka Chopra to make her Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan's Bharat?

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra will make star alongside Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bharat



Priyanka Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

Ever since, Priyanka Chopra made it official that a Bollywood film is "happening" through an informal video chat with Ranveer Singh, speculations about her 'comeback' films have refused to rest. However, a report in Dna claims that it is Tiger Zinda Hai director, Ali Abbas Zafar's film, Bharat, that will reunite the pair of Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Bharat is produced by Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri. If this works out, it will mark the reunion of Salman and Priyanka after a huge gap of 10 years.

Salman and Priyanka Chopra were cast opposite each other for the first time in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). Since then, they have also worked in Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love (2007) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008).

"Priyanka has also worked with Ali in Gunday (2014) and shares a good rapport with him. This film will see the three of them collaborate for the first time," informed the source to the daily, stating that desi girl shares a good rapport with Ali Abbas Zafar.

The publication also suggests that recently, Ali met Priyanka in New York where she was shooting for the next season of her international TV series Quantico. Bharat is expected to roll out mid-2018. The source further informed, "The fact that their Jodi is coming together after such a long time will surely be exciting news for their fans."

There was also news of Priyanka Chopra doing astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic alongside Aamir Khan, and both their fans were excited to see this first-time pair. However, Aamir opted out of the film and Shah Rukh Khan replaced him.

When the Baywatch actress was asked about it at one of the award shows, this is what she said, "I have finalised two-three scripts. Now, I am left to make announcements. Rakesh Sharma biopic was one of those scripts. I was approached for that film when Aamir was doing it... He is not in the film now. We were supposed to do it in 2019. Now, I don't know."

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra All Set For A Journey Into Space

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates