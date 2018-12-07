Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu reacts to The Cut article: Don't want to give publicity to fools

bollywood

Madhu Chopra on the now-deleted article that termed Priyanka Chopra 'a global scam artist'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

A day after it was pulled off the site, the scathing article on Priyanka Chopra published by The Cut - an offshoot of The New York magazine - continues to dominate public conversation. Titled 'Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Love For Real?', the piece termed Chopra as a 'global scam artist who tricked a naive and young Jonas into a lifelong commitment'.

While Chopra's fans and peers unanimously slammed the vitriolic piece, mother Madhu Chopra opened up to mid-day about it. "It is a happy phase for our family, and we don't want to be disturbed by such idiotic things. I am happy that my daughter is married to someone she truly loves," said Chopra, who has returned to Mumbai along with the newly-weds after a week-long celebration. She added, "I don't want to give publicity to those fools. There are some donkeys who do anything they feel like, but their actions don't affect us."



Madhu Chopra

When Priyanka was asked to comment on the article, at an event in the capital on Wednesday, she took the high road by stating that it was "not even in my stratosphere". Her brother-in-law Joe Jonas lent her support by describing the article as "disgusting". His girlfriend Sophie Turner too took to social media to write, "This is wildly inappropriate. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bull****. (sic)"

