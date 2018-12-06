Priyanka Chopra's response to the demeaning article about her and Nick Jonas is class

bollywood

A international publication wrote an article about Priyanka Chopra post her marriage to Nick Jonas, which was in bad taste

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became husband and wife on December 1 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The couple also tied the knot in a Hindu tradition on December 2. While the entire nation and Prick fans are gushing over their marriage, an esteemed international magazine wrote a piece on how Priyanka Chopra bluffed Nick Jonas to get married.

There were many prominent personalities, who spoke out in the open, and bashed the publication for such an article. When Priyanka Chopra was asked for her opinion on this entire matter, she told Hindustan Times that these "random things" don't bother her. "I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. This kind of random things can't disturb it."

Not just Priyanka, her in-laws have also called out the daily for the said article. Sister-in-law Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones fame wrote: "This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such b******t [sic]."

Brother-in-law Joe Jonas also came in support of Priyanka Chopra and wrote: "This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next [sic]."

Post their lavish wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held a reception at Delhi's Taj Mahal Palace, which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The couple arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Here are some pictures of the newly married couple:

