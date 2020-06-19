Producer Kamal Jain reveals Sushant Singh Rajput had 3-4 movies in hand

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor committed suicide by hanging at his Bandra residence. His death has left millions of his fans heartbroken and asking the same question - why did he do it? While Sushant didn't leave behind a note, speculations suggest that the actor was suffering through depression and had financial issues.

Sushant's close friend and producer Kamal Jain has, however, revealed that the actor had a few films in hand which were to go on the floors once the lockdown ended. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jain said, "Sushant had 3-4 movies visibly in his hands. Vashu Bhagnani's film with him which was to be directed by Rumy Jafry was to go on floors in April. After that Resul and my film and one more film with Sanjay Puran Singh. So he had 3-4 films visibly with him and then further on discussions. The next two years were going to be quite busy for him."

Apparently, Resul Pookutty, who won the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire, was to direct a Hindi film titled Sarpakal, which was being written by Rang De Basanti writer Kamlesh Pandey. Sushant Singh Rajput had been signed for the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging by his house help, who alerted the police. At age 22, Sushant made his acting debut with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. His last appearance in a film was in Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

