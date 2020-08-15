Puja Banerjee announces pregnancy, says 'Hoping to have a regular wedding after the baby arrives'

A lot of celebrities have announced their pregnancies over the last few months. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic recently welcomed a baby boy. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also released a statement to the media that they are also about to welcome a new member in the family.

And now, another couple who has done that is TV actress Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma. While talking about the same in an interview with The Times of India, the actress said, "Yes, Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now, and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April."

Owning to this reason, she had to part ways with her show, Maa Vaishnodevi in June. Talking about her decision, she said, "I would have continued working even during pregnancy, but due to the pandemic, I felt that it was important to take precautions and stay at home. I plan to get back to work by next year and hopefully, the pandemic will be over by then."

She added, "We had a lot of dreams for our wedding, and had planned everything to the T. However, the pandemic changed everything and even my mother, who lives in Kolkata, could not attend our registered wedding. I am hoping to have a regular ceremony and do my pheras with Kunal after the baby arrives. Hopefully, my mother will also be able to attend it."

And taking to her Instagram account, she even shared some romantic pictures with her hubby that truly established couple goals. Have a look right here:

