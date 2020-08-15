Puja Banerjee announces pregnancy, says 'Hoping to have a regular wedding after the baby arrives'
Actress Puja Banerjee talks about her pregnancy, her marriage with Kunal Verma, and how she plans to have a wedding ceremony after their baby arrives.
A lot of celebrities have announced their pregnancies over the last few months. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic recently welcomed a baby boy. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also released a statement to the media that they are also about to welcome a new member in the family.
And now, another couple who has done that is TV actress Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma. While talking about the same in an interview with The Times of India, the actress said, "Yes, Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now, and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April."
Owning to this reason, she had to part ways with her show, Maa Vaishnodevi in June. Talking about her decision, she said, "I would have continued working even during pregnancy, but due to the pandemic, I felt that it was important to take precautions and stay at home. I plan to get back to work by next year and hopefully, the pandemic will be over by then."
She added, "We had a lot of dreams for our wedding, and had planned everything to the T. However, the pandemic changed everything and even my mother, who lives in Kolkata, could not attend our registered wedding. I am hoping to have a regular ceremony and do my pheras with Kunal after the baby arrives. Hopefully, my mother will also be able to attend it."
And taking to her Instagram account, she even shared some romantic pictures with her hubby that truly established couple goals. Have a look right here:
Also Read: Puja Banerjee: Kunal Verma And I Are Officially Married And Together Forever Now
-
TV couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma with Anita Hassanandani at the engagement ceremony in Mumbai. All pics/Instagram
-
Puja Banerjee and Shweta Rohira at the engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
TV couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma got engaged in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai
-
Adaa Khan, Bharti Singh and Anita Hassanandani at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Puja Banerjee and Adaa Khan the engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, Bharti Singh and Pooja Gor at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Anita Hassanandani, Debina Bonnerjee, Meghna Naidu, Munisha Khatwani, Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Pooja Gor (right) at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Adaa Khan and Gaurav Gera at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Anita Hassanandani, Raj Singh Arora, Pooja Gor and Adaa Khan at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Ankit Gera, Adaa Khan and other guests at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Adaa Khan and Shashank Vyas at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma were in a relationship for 9 years before getting engaged
-
Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma first met on the sets of their 2008 TV show 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna'
-
Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma haven't yet decided their wedding date
-
Adaa Khan at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Adaa Khan and Kunal Verma at the engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Kunal Verma and Shashank Vyas at the engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Shashank Vyas and Adaa Khan at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Adaa Khan with other guests at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Adaa Khan, Ankit Gera, Priyanka Vikaas Kalantri, Vikaas Kalantri and other guests at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
Rohit Verma and Maniesh Paul at Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
A cut-out of Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma at the engagement ceremony in Mumbai
-
We wish hearty congratulations to Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma!
TV couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma got engaged in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai that was attended by Anita Hassanandani, Shweta Rohira, Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan, Meghna Naidu and other celebs
