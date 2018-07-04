Pune: 4 injured as they drive into security railing on expressway

The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 am near Somatane phata. The police have identified the injured as Amol Shivaji Patil, 30, Shrikant Krishna Bhonde, 45, Prakash Govind Bhigadhe, 45, and Suryaji Krishna Bhonde, 39

Police said the driver decided to halt due to the fog and rains and did not see the railing

Four residents of Mumbai were injured on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday, when they decided to stop due to the fog and rains, and did not see the safety railing and drove into it.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 am near Somatane phata. The police have identified the injured as Amol Shivaji Patil, 30, Shrikant Krishna Bhonde, 45, Prakash Govind Bhigadhe, 45, and Suryaji Krishna Bhonde, 39. They reside at Silver Park at Mira-Bhayander. A case of accident has been reported at the Talegaon Dabhade police station. A case was not registered until Tuesday evening as the police were investigating who was driving etc.

According to an official of the Talegaon Dabhade police station, "The Bhondes hail from Kolhapur and currently reside in Mumbai. The others are their friends. They had gone to Kolhapur by an Ertiga, MH-05 CM 3555. The accident took place in the Pune to Mumbai lane. It seems due to fog and heavy rains, they decided to halt for a while and did not notice the safety railing at the edge and drove into it. All of them were injured and Suryaji is critical and undergoing treatment at a Mumbai-based private hospital. The others were sent home after treatment."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates