Pune citizens to campaign against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal

About 100 people will ask people not to vote for Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur; they include those who lost loved ones in the Malegaon blast in which she is an accused

(Third from left) Anjum Inamdar and (to his left) Suresh Khopade at a press conference whwere they spoke about the team going to Bhopal

At least 100 people from the city will soon be on their way to Bhopal, to campaign against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. Pragya had recently courted controversy with her statements on former Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Chief Hemant Karkare and the demolition of the Babri Masjid. She had claimed to have 'cursed' Karkare, which is why she claimed he was killed by terrorists in the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai.

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the police to file an FIR against Pragya for her remark that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in 1992.

On Wednesday, Mulnivasi Muslim Manch President Anjum Inamdar, former Justice B G Kolse Patil, former IPS officer Suresh Khopade and others came together to form a team of the people who will head to Bhopal next week, along with those were injured and kin of those who died in the Malegaon blast, in which Pragya is an accused. She is out on bail.

'An anti-social element'

Khopade said, "We live in a democracy and want our representative to respect our parliament and work for society. But it seems that Pragya is an anti-social element. We will campaign against her and the BJP for shielding and encouraging such destructive people to breach the peace in society." Their week-long campaign will involve going door-to-door and handing out pamphlets and telling people not to vote for Pragya. Bhopal goes to the polls on May 12.

Inamdar said, "Such people cause hatred between communities. We will make people aware of whom they are going to vote for, and tell them the consequences of that." Kolse Patil said, "Her statements speak about the way she is going to handle work. Why is no action being taken by this government against her when it usually files cases against such statements?"

