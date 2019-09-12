Pune Cop stops Devendra Fadnavis's convoy for heart transplant green corridor
CM Devendra Fadnavis as his convoy was deprioritised in order to ensure speedy transportation of a heart for transplant through a green corridor
On Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to social networking site Twitter and showered praises on the Traffic police of Pune City. In his tweet, Fadnavis said, "That's the way it should be! So what made Fadnavis laud the Pune traffic police. Apparently, on Saturday, a donor's heart was being flown to the Pune's Lohegaon airport on a chartered plane from a Solapur-based hospital as a heart transplant was scheduled to take place at Ruby Hall Clinic on Friday evening.
Well done @PuneCityPolice !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 7, 2019
That’s the way it should be !
Wishing the person getting a new heart, a speedy recovery ! https://t.co/FV4zLSj95R
A senior police official said, "Around 5:45 pm, the heart was being moved on the green corridor to Ruby Hall Hospital. Around the same time, the CM's convoy was to leave from Lohegaon airport towards the city. We asked the CM's convoy to wait and gave priority to the green corridor."
The timely call and brave decision earned the Pune Traffic police huge praise from CM Devendra Fadnavis as his convoy was deprioritised in order to ensure speedy transportation of a heart for transplant through a green corridor. This green corridor incident was incidentally the 100th green corridor created by the traffic cops in the state's second-largest city for organ transplantation.
Put pictures of the traffic police and not of CM who has nothing to do with this— venkat (@venkat1962) September 7, 2019
Weldone @PuneCityTraffic @CPPuneCity— Murali Namanna (@muralinamanna) September 7, 2019
Every Life is precious !
As soon as Fadnavis shared the post, netizens took to his post and shared their views on the same. One user wrote, "Put pictures of the traffic police and not of CM who has nothing to do with this." while another user said, "Every Life is precious!"
Here's how other Twitterati reacted:
We salute to Pune police,We are expecting from every state.— Dhanesh Joshi (@Dhaneshjoshi_) September 7, 2019
Excellent, this should be the trendsetter across nation, that human life should be valued then VIP.— Dijesh K (@dijeshk22) September 7, 2019
With inputs from IANS
