Pune cops ensure happy Diwali for Maoist-hit tribals in Gadchiroli

Cops and staff from the Bibwewadi police station, along with some social workers, sent a van full of faral, dry fruits, chocolates and other goodies for the tribals in the Gadchiroli district

The police personnel sent a van full of goodies, as well as basic medical kits

Their work revolves around investigations of crimes, criminals, and maintaining law and order, but a group of police personnel from Pune have shown how kind-hearted they are underneath their tough exterior.

Along with some social workers, they contributed towards faral (savouries and sweets), dry fruits, chocolates, clothes, fireworks, and everyday necessities such as sugar, wheat, rice, oil, soap, etc., that they recently sent to Gadchiroli district so that Maoist-affected people can celebrate Diwali. They also sent basic medical kits and shoes for the children.

Bibwewadi police contribute

Inspired by Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, who is one of the investigative officers in the Elgaar Parishad case and has worked in the Maoist-affected area, 19 people including police personnel and staff of Bibwewadi police station, besides social workers, contributed to the cause. Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham gave the green light for the initiative. A van full of the goodies, which police said will help approximately 2,500 people, was flagged off for Gadchiroli recently.

Spreading the joy

ACP Pawar said he came up with the initiative, called 'Celebrating this Diwali with our Adivasi brethren,' because everyone celebrates the festival, but this time, he thought they could spread the joy by sharing it with the Maoist-affected and the tribals.

Pawar said, "This initiative was a great example to show that a police officer is not just attached to his work, but observes the situation and often goes a step ahead to make it better for those affected by an issue. I decided that we could help the naxal-affected and tribals in Gadchiroli celebrate Diwali. It will also be a way to create a dialogue between them and us. And, will also unite us." CP Ventakesham said, "It is an excellent initiative by our officers and a positive way of meeting people."

