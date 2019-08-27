Pune Court summons Akshaye Khanna, producers over 'Section 375'

national

The petitioner claimed that the movie's trailer and promos portray court procedures in a wrong way and show lawyers in a negative light

Akshaye Khanna in a still from Section 375. Pic/YouTube

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna along with the producers of the film 'Section 375' has been summoned by a Pune civil court as they have allegedly showcased lawyers in a bad light.

An advocate filed a petition in the civil court in Pune claiming the movie's trailer and promos portrays court procedures in a wrong way. In his complaint, the petitioner also slammed the makers of the film 'Section 375' over a scene in the film in which advocates are seen taking cross-statements of a rape survivor and openly asking her objectionable questions in the courtroom.

The advocate in his complaint said that cross-examination in rape cases are never recorder inside the court but only on-camera. Recently, two weeks ago, the makers of the film dropped its trailer. The 2 minutes 46 seconds trailer shows Section 375 to be an intense courtroom drama that is based on real-life rape cases.

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha star in the lead roles of Section 375, which focuses on the topic of rape in the country with a major focus on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code which tackles the subject of rape. Section 375 has been directed by Ajay Bahl.

The film shows actress Richa Chadha playing the character of a public prosecutor who fights to bring justice to her client who accused a filmmaker of allegedly raping her. On the other hand, the defense lawyer's character is played by Akshaye Khanna who is seen defending his client Rahul Bhatt (accused of rape) before the court.

