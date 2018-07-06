Pune Crime: 16-year-old boy ends life after being suspended from school

The 16-year-old boy ended his life by jumping into a quarry after he was allegedly suspended from school for picking up a fight with a classmate when the latter tore his drawing book

A 16-year-old boy ended his life by jumping into a quarry on Tuesday evening after he was allegedly suspended from school for picking up a fight with a classmate when the latter tore his drawing book. After an overnight search operation, an NDRF team fished out his body around 10 am on Wednesday. In the suicide note that has been recovered from his bag, he mentioned that he felt insulted as it was not his fault and even four of his friends were suspended for supporting him. The Pune police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the matter further.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shubham Subhash Survase, who was a resident of Chincholi area and studied in Std X of Dehu-based Kendriya Vidyalaya school number two. Survase's father works in a private company and his mother is a housewife. Four years back they had lost their younger son.

Speaking to mid-day, his father Subhash Survase said, "Initially we thought that he took the step due to pressure of board exams, but later we found the suicide note in his bag. His friends told us that after a classmate tore his drawing book, a fight broke out between them. Instead of punishing the other boy, the principal suspended my son and four of his friends for five days. This is why he felt humiliated." He further said, "I want justice for him. Action should be taken against the principal and teachers involved. They could have called me and sorted out the matter."

Ganpat Madgulkar, deputy SP, said, "For now we have registered an accidental death case. The suicide note recovered from his school bag has two pages written in Hindi. On Tuesday the deceased and his friends went to tuition classes after school and later all of them spent some time together. Survase's friends noticed that he was crying and writing something in his notebook. When they asked him, he said that he was writing essays. Then he went home, kept his bag and walked to the quarry. Soon after the incident, his friends alerted his parents." However, the school principal John said, "We had not suspended them. They were asked to bring their parents to the school."

