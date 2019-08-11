Pune: Awareness about the section 354 amongst women is needed, says study

national

The research conducted for nearly 11 months, and examining 457 cases of molestation, experts claim that the major reason behind the crime was a previous unsuccessful relationship, one-sided love and infatuation.

As crimes in Pune is on the rise, City commissioner Dr K Ventakesham took a step to curb the rising crimes in the city. As part of the step, the commissioner approached experts to conduct research on the crimes related to women in the city. The research was conducted by faculties of SNDT Arts and Commerce College for Women, namely vice-principal Madhavi Kulkarni, Madhura Joshi Head of the Department (HOD) in Economic, Manasee Rajhans HOD in Psychology and Vasanti Joshi HOD in Commerce stream.

The team of experts had carried out research based on the molestation cases filed in different police stations in Pune. The details of the cases, which were procured from 30 police stations in the city, were registered under section 345 and its subsection of the Indian Penal code (IPC) from January 2018 to November 2016.

The research was conducted for nearly 11 months and almost 457 cases of molestation were examined. Out of 457 cases, 358 victims were adult and in 99 cases the victims were minors. Reportedly, 286 cases were related to previous disputes or rivalry while 230 was due to morbidity; 19 cases were reported to be out of enticement or inducement.

The findings of the cases also revealed that "more than half of the molestation cases took place in public places. One in every five molestation cases occurred at work environment. Most of the cases of atrocities against women were reported from slum areas as well as near the educational institutions."

Interestingly, the study also found out that the victims of molestation cases were in the age group of 12 to 15. The major reason behind the crime was a previous unsuccessful relationship, one-sided love and infatuation. However, in few of the cases, the consequences were serious.

Taling about the research, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale said, "most of the crimes took place in public areas, isolated areas, slum, educational institutions and in subways. The number of cases of molestation reported is not directly related to "Me Too" movement and the victims were mostly from the age group of 12 to 25."

While speaking to mid-Day HOD of commerce in SNDT college Vasanti Joshi, a member of the research team said, "we have recommended four major aspects of the crimes occurring in Pune. Firstly, there is a dire need of spreading the awareness about the section 354 amongst women from all the strata of the society, secondly, the implementation of the section shall be strengthened by speedy enforcement without unnecessary delays."

She added, "Thirdly, the security and safety of women at public places shall be given priority. Lastly, the education of interpersonal relationship at higher secondary school level shall be introduced."

