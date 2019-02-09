Pune Crime: Brother beats sister's former lover to death over marriage

crime

The Pune police arrested a man for beating his sister's former lover to death in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday for opposing her marriage with another man. Police said that the man got into a fight with his sister's former boyfriend and hit him with a metal pipe, thereby killing him instantly.

According to Hindustan Times, the assailant, identified as Santosh Chaudhury allegedly had a tiff with his sister's former lover, Yuvak Waghmare (22). Waghmare had opposed the girl's marriage to another man. The girl's brother Chaudhury was furious with Waghmare as he had learned that her sister ended her relationship with him after she got know that he is already married.

Senior police inspector Vivek Lawand of Dighi police station said, "The girl parted with Waghmare after realising that he is married and also has a daughter." However, Waghmare still wanted to marry the girl and hence he planned to have a talk with her brother Santosh Chaudhury in connection with his sister's wedding to another man.

Waghmare on Tuesday approached Chaudhury while he was at his paan shop outside Hotel Ajinkya in Magazine chowk. Both had heated argument over the impending wedding of Chaudhury's sister and got into a fight. Chaudhury, in a fit of rage, bludgeoned Waghmare’s head with a metal pipe that killed him instantly. The body was later taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.

As per the police, the deceased Waghmare was working for a consultancy and was deployed in the operations department of a mall in Vimanagar, whereas Chaudhury, who is in his twenties, hails from Bihar and runs a paan shop in Dighi.

Chaudhury has been was arrested on Tuesday by officials of the Dighi police station and a case has been registered against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

