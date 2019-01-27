Pune hospital's ward boy films woman undressing for MRI scan on phone, arrested

crime

In a shocking incident, the ward boy asked the woman to change in a room other than the one designated for the purpose. Later, the woman found a phone inside the room and a clip of her undressing

Representational Picture

A ward boy of a reputed hospital in Pune was arrested for allegedly filming a woman changing her clothes for an MRI procedure, the police said on Sunday. Police said Lakesh Lahu Uttekar (25) was caught after the woman on Saturday night found a mobile phone in the changing room and found a clip in it of her undressing.

"The woman was admitted in the hospital on January 23 for abdominal pain and she was advised to undergo an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan on Saturday. The ward boy asked her to change in a room other than the one designated for the purpose," a Koregaon Park police station official said. The woman found a phone in the room and alerted her husband, and on checking the device the couple found a clip of her undressing, the official said.

A complaint was filed at Koregaon Park police station and Uttekar was held after he gave vague answers during the probe, the official added. He has been charged under section 354 (watching or capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed) of the Indian Penal Code.



In another incident, in what was known as a horrifying incident, the Hyderabad police arrested an auto-driver for allegedly stabbing a man to death on a busy road.

"Accused Abdul Khaja and deceased Shakeer Qureshi own autos and they used to give them on rent. On Wednesday, an issue raised between them. Thereafter Khaja started stabbing Qureshi on the main road. Shakeer received stab injuries on his neck and died on the spot," said Amber Kishor Jha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone.

In a video of the incident, Khaja can be seen stabbing Qureshi with a butcher's knife.

"The accused was caught on the spot and has been taken into custody. A case is being registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The body of Qureshi has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation in the case is currently underway," the police official added.

With inputs from PTI

