Pune: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah attend DGP/IGP conference in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra addresses the officers at the National Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police in Pune.

The National Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police is underway in Pune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance on Saturday. The three-day conference, which commenced on Friday, will conclude on Sunday in Pune.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are also attending the conference. Before heading to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) for the conference, PM Modi attended the Armed Forces Flag Day programme at the Raj Bhavan. He also met the widow and daughter of major Kunal Gosavi, who was killed in the Nagrota terror attack in 2016.

"The DGP/IGP conference is underway in Pune. Top police officials from all over India are attending this meet," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families.



The prime minister released a 57-minute video featuring Armed Forces Flag Day on Twitter. In his tweet, PM Modi said, "On Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute to the welfare of our forces."

