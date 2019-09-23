Pune: Six pellets removed from woman's ankle after accidental gunshot injury

In a shocking incident, 58-year-old Shobha Mali had come to Pune-based SaiShree hospital with a history of accidental gunshot injury from Jalgaon. Six pellets were removed from her ankle.

She had gone to a local bank where the service gun of the security person got fired accidentally. The bullet passed through the leg of another lady and ended in the patient’s ankle and foot region. Because of the gunshot, the patient got multiple entry wounds over her ankle-foot region with pellets embedded inside. The patient was rushed to the local hospital at Jalgaon. Meanwhile, some primary investigations and treatment were done in the same district.

The patient came to SaiShree Hospital for special surgery and treatment. On admission, the patient was in severe pain and was unable to walk.

When the patient arrived, the bullets were still logged in the patient’s ankle region. It was a very rare and unique case in SaiShree hospital. There was a risk of infection known as 'metalosis' which means poisoning due to metallic foreign object in the body.

Doctors of SaiShree hospital thoroughly examined the x-rays and clinical condition of the patient and decided to remove all pellets so as to avoid any further complications.

Dr Neeraj Adkar, Director of Saishree Hospital for Special Surgery and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Dr Mangesh Patil Trauma Surgeon, Dr Trupti Pare, the anesthesiologist were present at the time of surgery.

At the time of the surgery, Dr Mangesh Patil (Trauma Surgeon) said, "It was a very rare injury, Gunshot injuries are a serious type of trauma. When the patient came to SaiShree hospital, her leg was hit by pellets so it was vital to remove the entire pellet from ankle without damaging any adjacent tissues and to save the patient's leg."

While informing about the surgery Dr Neeraj Adkar said, "While we were removing the pellets from the leg, we had to be very cautious since it was very close to the blood vessels. The procedure was done very meticulously and carefully. We were successful in saving the limb of this patient."

The patient was taken to operation theatre and under fluoroscopy guidance (kind of X-ray machine in OT), six pellets from the patient’s ankle and foot were removed successfully under regional anaesthesia.

"We had lost all hopes but when we came to SaiShree hospital and the doctors told me about the surgery, my hopes were restored. I am very thankful to all the doctors of SaiShree hospital who saved my life" said the patient.

The patient recovered well and was discharged the next day.

