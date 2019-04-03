Pune: Trekking rescuers called in to save cow in quarry

national

On March 31, the NGO Shivdurg Mitra, Lonavala, received a call on its helpline, saying a cow had fallen into a 12-feet deep stone quarry near Vaksai chawl close to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, near Lonavala

Rescuers tied ropes around the cow and also pulled her from above

A Pune-based group that rescues trekkers or retrieves bodies of people who have died in trekking accidents, were in for a surprise when they were called to rescue a cow. On March 31, the NGO Shivdurg Mitra, Lonavala, received a call on its helpline, saying a cow had fallen into a 12-feet deep stone quarry near Vaksai chawl close to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, near Lonavala. Its calf was roaming in the area calling for its mother.



The rescued cow with her calf

Speaking to mid-day, Sunil Gaikwad from Shivdurg Mitra, Lonavala, said, "Our team member, Ajay Shelar, received the call. We immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the cow."

The rescue team first checked if there were any injuries on the cow's body, but were happy to not find any. "Rescuing a small animal like a dog or cat is an easy job. But, a cow, which on average, weighs more than 500 kg, is not an easy task. Four of our volunteers, Pranay Ambure, Sagar Kumbhar, Vikas Mavkar and Anil Andre went into the quarry. They tied ropes around the cow, and the team stationed above pulled her out of the quarry while those inside helped push her out," added Gaikwad.

The members told mid-day that as soon as the cow was brought out, the calf that was desperately waiting for the mother, rushed towards her. The operation took around two hours. NGO members said the cow and calf walked away after the ordeal.

