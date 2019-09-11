Pune: Woman refuses to move to US, slits daughter's wrist

Akshara's father had taken her and her mother, Shweta, to his uncle's house, to get him to help convince the latter to move to the US

The wife of a software engineer, who did not want to migrate to the US with him, killed their six-year-old daughter, after a fight on Monday in Taware colony. The police have identified the deceased as Akshara Amit Patil, 6. A complaint has been filed by Akshara's grandfather, (her father's uncle) Santosh Patil, 63, with Dattawadi police against Shweta, 36, her mother, under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

Didn't want to move

Akshara's father, Amit, 38, is a software engineer and works in a multinational company. He was to migrate to the USA at the end of September. Speaking to mid-day, Amit said, "My wife Shweta is undergoing treatment for a mental issue. To ensure a better atmosphere for her I had planned to move to the USA, but she was against it. I am shocked and regret leaving my daughter alone with her."

Inspector (crime) Rajendra Shahane who is investigating the case, said, "For the past 15 days there used to be fights between Amit and Shweta as she did not want to settle down in the US. She didn't want to go as she believed he was earning enough here. To convince her, he took her to his uncle's house to mediate. But again they had a fight and she took Akshara into the kitchen."

Slit her daughter's wrist

The police said Akshara had been crying because of the fight and everyone assumed Shweta took her into the kitchen to calm her. Police said everyone asked Shweta not to lock the kitchen when they realised she had done so, but she said they would be out in a couple of minutes. A police officer said they heard Akshara scream but thought that Shweta had slapped her. The officer said a few minutes later Akshara fell silent.

"When for about 20 minutes there was no sound and Shweta did not open the door, Amit and his uncle broke it open. They saw Akshara lying in a pool of blood and Shweta silently sitting nearby. She had slit her daughter's wrist with a knife. Akshara was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital but declared dead on arrival. We are still to detain Shweta as she is mentally ill," said Shahane.

