Pune: Youth detained for 'terror links' from Chakan

crime

ATS officials have found sensitive documents in a 19-year-old's possession and claim that he recruited people for a terrorist group

Representational Image

The Bihar police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad have detained a 19-year-old from Chakan on Thursday, after his name was revealed by two other youth arrested last week with a list of serving defence and paramilitary officers. ATS officials have found sensitive documents in his possession and claim that he recruited people for a terrorist group.

The police have identified the detained youth as Shariyat Mandal from West Bengal. Bihar police last week arrested two youth from Patna junction, named Kairul Mandal and Abu Sultan, both Bangladeshi nationals. From the duo investigative agencies procured a list of defence and para military personnel and where they are posted. The duo later revealed the name of Shariyat.

An ATS official said, "Shariyat was detained from MIDC's Chakan where he was working as a labourer at a construction site with a fake name. He was given the task of recruiting cadres for the terrorist group Islamic State of Bangladesh. He is an Indian and hails from West Bengal."

On Thursday, the Bihar police approached a Pune court to get Shariyat's transit remand, based on which he will be taken to Bihar for further investigation. Sources said Shariyat and the arrested duo are members of the banned organisation Jamat-Ul-Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB) and Islamic State of Bangladesh (ISBD).

