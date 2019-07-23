Pune's Sinhagad Road will rise as model of multifaceted development, says BJP MLA

national

Misal informed that the construction of separate police station at Hingane Khurd and a long-pending police chowki in the same area will also kick-start in the second week of August 2019

"Years of consistent follow-up for the infrastructural and cultural development as well as citizen's safety around Sinhagad Road has started showing fruitful results. Looking at various citizen friendly projects commencing and taking shape one after the other, I am not only very happy but also very sure that Sinhagad Road will shortly rise as a model of multifaceted development," said MLA Madhuri Misal during a press conference organized in the city. BJPs Pune City General Secretary Baba Misal, Corporator's Shrikant Jagtap, Manjusha Nagpure, and Anita Kadam were also present on the occasion.

While speaking at the press conference, Misal informed about the different developmental projects that she has initiated or made long term follow-ups for with the concerned authorities. Right from the flyover in between Vithhalwadi and Manikbaug, the parallel road connecting the area between Funtime multiplex to P. L Deshpande Garden, a project named 'Kalagram' near P. L. Deshpande Garden to nurture arts and culture, up to the proposed police station in Hingane Khurda. Misal gave information about the current status of these projects and explained her role in the matter.

Talking about the infrastructural growth, Misal said, "To reduce the congestion on Sinhagad Road, the flyover is proposed in between Vitthalwadi and Manikbaug. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has done the Geo-technical survey for the same and the report is already submitted. I was making a follow-up for this particular project from the last 10 years. The funds of Rs 30 crores are also allocated for this project through the PMC Commissioner and standing committee. I have personally requested them for making available the remaining amount as early as possible. The project work is expected to start shortly and the flyover is to be completed till 2022. I'm determined to continue the follow-ups with the authorities for speedy construction of the project as it will prove to be a breather for the otherwise congested Sinhagad Road."

In the same way, from the last 10 years, Misal has always been stressing on the point that we need a parallel road from Funtime multiplex to P L Deshpande Garden. While speaking about the same, she said, "The construction of the parallel road between Funtime to Vishranti Nagar is completed. Now I'm looking at how we can achieve speedy completion of the remaining patch of the road i.e. from Vishranti Nagar to P. L. Deshpande Garden-which goes up to Janata Vasahat. This parallel road will reduce the huge burden of traffic in this area."

Misal also spoke about the proposed underpass in between P. L. Deshpande Garden to Navshya Maruti. "This underpass will facilitate easy and safe commute for passersby. The construction of the underpass as well as of the remaining patch of the parallel road is about to begin in September 2019. A road from Vitthalwadi Burning Ghat to Hingane Chowk is also proposed. A very small part of it which is approximately 250 meters is coming in the blue line. The part which is coming in the blue line shall be made elevated one," she said.

An ambitious new project of a cultural hub called 'Kalagram' is going to be created under 'Smart City' near P. L. Deshpande Garden on Sinhagad Road. Also, a waste management project is going to be set up behind this garden. Talking about the 'Kalagram', Misal said, "The tendering process for this project is started, and the groundbreaking ceremony will be conducted shortly at the hands of the Chief Minister. The objective of this project is to provide a good platform for artisans and artists from Pune and other places to present their art and crafts. They will also get an opportunity to market their unique handmade articles. Also, the hub will serve as a friendly and happy place for people and families to spend some quality time. I was making efforts to make this project happen from the last 6 to 7 years. Now it is going to be created under Smart City.’"

The estimated cost of the entire 'Kalagram' project is going to be 10.5 to 11 crore. Out of which, Misal's special MLA Fund will constitute for Rs. 2 crore, while Rs. 75 lakh is given by former MP Anil Shirole through his MP Fund and Rs. 1 crore is received through the fund of Navinyapurna Yojana.

