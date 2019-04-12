Punit Malhotra hints at original students - Varun, Alia, Sidharth's cameo in Student of the Year 2

bollywood

At the trailer launch of Student of The Year 2, director Punit Malhotra hinted towards a special cameo of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in this second instalment, which stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria

Punit Malhotra at Student of The Year 2 trailer launch. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

On Friday, Karan Johar unveiled the trailer of his youngest franchise, Student of The Year's second installment at a Juhu multiplex in Mumbai. Also present at Student of The Year 2 trailer launch were its star cast - Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday and director Punit Malhotra.

Student of The Year 2 trailer is all about taking up challenges to earn the coveted 'Student of The Year' trophy in the film. Karan Johar believes that they couldn't have asked for a better male protagonist than Tiger Shroff, who is a force of nature. On the other hand, he thinks that debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are a bundle of talents.

This batch 2019 takes is all set for a challenge at the Box Office with Tiger's 'Tigerism' in the film that includes packing punches, kicking in the air. Apart from this, there are many special surprises in store for the audience from Tara and Ananya.



[L-R] Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, Punit Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar at Student of The Year 2 trailer launch.

However, at the trailer launch, director Punit Malhotra indicated towards one more surprise, that is, a special appearance by the original students -- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra. He further said that the audience will get to see two of the students in Student of The Year 2. Now, we aren't sure whether the two are, Varun-Alia, Alia-Sidharth or Varun-Sidharth.

"Hopefully you may see them in this film," stated Punit Malhotra.

Not just Punit, Varun Dhawan had also given a whisk about their cameo in Student of The Year 2 at his upcoming film, Kalank's promotions.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Student of The Year 2 is all set to release on May 10, 2019.

