Student of The Year 2 trailer: Tiger, Tara and Ananya begin new syllabus

The trailer of Student of The Year 2 was released in the presence of Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Punit Malhotra in Juhu, Mumbai

After surprising the audience with some interesting stills and posters of the lead artists - Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the makers of Student of The Year 2 unveiled the film's trailer on Friday, April 12 at a Juhu multiplex in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who are foraying into the world of Bollywood with Student of The Year 2 looked super confident as they were all set to face the media for the first time at the trailer launch. Tiger Shroff along with the entire team seemed excited to take the 'Student of The Year' baton forward. By the looks of the trailer, this batch of 2019 is all set to take St. Teresa on a high with their potential and will offer the youngsters a solid dose of college drama.

Before releasing the trailer, Karan Johar introduced Tara and Ananya's characters from the film on Instagram.

The first instalment of this movie, Student of The Year (2012) saw the launch of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. The film was helmed by Karan Johar whereas Student of The Year 2 has been helmed by Punit Malhotra, which is set to release on May 10, 2019.

Talking about debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, they have already bagged their second film even before the release of their debut film. While Ananya will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Tara will star opposite Ahan Shetty in RX 100 Hindi remake. Tiger Shroff, on the other side, will be seen in Baaghi 3 and Siddharth Anand's next co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

